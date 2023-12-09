AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria navy arrests tanker over crude oil theft
Nigeria has been known to have illegal oil pipelines used for loading stolen oil to vessels in the illegal lucrative trade.
Nigeria navy arrests tanker over crude oil theft
The arrest of the vessel followed credible intelligence, the navy said. Photo / Nigeria Navy / Others
December 9, 2023

Nigerian Navy has seized a 77-meter-long tanker on allegations of oil theft off the country's coast in Ondo state.

The suspects were caught siphoning oil through a hose pipe connected to one of the wells at an oil field located about seven nautical miles off the coast.

Nigeria has been known to have illegal oil pipelines used for loading stolen oil to vessels used in the lucrative trade.

Some 17 crew members were onboard at the time of the arrest while an unknown number of suspects fled on boats attached to the vessel on sighting naval personnel, the navy said.

Security firm accused

About 500 metric tonnes of crude oil was already loaded on the tanker that has a storage capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes when soldiers boarded it.

The navy said a local security firm in charge of covering the Awoye riverine area was believed to be involved in the alleged theft.

"All criminals and their cohorts are hereby warned that the Nigerian Navy will use all legitimate means at its disposal to track and arrest perpetrators of illegalities in Nigeria's maritime environment," it said in a statement.

Billions lost

Crude oil is Nigeria's main export and authorities say billions of dollars have been lost through such theft. There have been suspicions the trade is controlled by high-ranking security officials and politicians.

In July, the state-owned oil company said an oil tanker carrying 800,000 litres of stolen crude was intercepted offshore while heading to Cameroon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us