AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Former Sierra Leone President Koroma confined amid coup probe
The authorities say Ernest Koroma ''can't step out of the house'' without the expressed permission of the country's police chief.
Former Sierra Leone President Koroma confined amid coup probe
Ernest Bai Koroma served as president of Sierra Leone from September 2007 to April 2018. / Photo: Reuters
December 10, 2023

Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma has been confined to his home, the government said, after he was questioned over what it calls an attempted coup at the end of November.

The office of the former president, who led the West African nation from 2007 to 2018, has said he was not placed under house arrest.

Information Minister Chernor Bah said Koroma, who was first brought in for questioning by police Friday, was questioned again on Saturday before being released "with the condition that he stays in the confines of his property".

Limited visitors

"He can't step out of the house without the expressed permission of the inspector general of police," Bah said on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

Koroma has been allowed visits by just three family members and three party members, Bah added -- terms which will be in place until he meets with the police inspector again Monday.

In a statement by Koroma's office, one of his lawyers denied that he was under house arrest but said the "security beef up around his residence and the extra caution on traffic into his home are state security determination".

Dozens arrested

Koroma had on Thursday been summoned to appear before police in the capital Freetown within 24 hours, as part of an ongoing investigation into clashes that took place at the end of last month.

Armed attackers stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces during the early hours of November 26.

The fighting left 21 people dead, according to Bah. Since then, 71 people have been arrested.

West Africa has been hit by a series of coups since 2020 with the military taking power in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us