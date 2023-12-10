AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UN agency chief slams Israel for trying to push Palestinians into Egypt
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini decries the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing concentration of displaced civilians near the border.
UN agency chief slams Israel for trying to push Palestinians into Egypt
More than half of Gaza population has been displaced by Israel. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 10, 2023

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says Israel is laying the groundwork for the mass expulsion of Gazans into Egypt.

More than two months of Israel's deadly war on Gaza has displaced most of Gaza's population, but Palestinians are largely barred from leaving the narrow besieged territory.

In an opinion piece published on Saturday in the Los Angeles Times, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini pointed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing concentration near the border of displaced civilians who fled the fighting, first in the north and then further south.

The stages

The United Nations and several member states have ''firmly rejected forcibly displacing Gazans out of the Gaza Strip," Lazzarini said.

"But the developments we are witnessing point to attempts to move Palestinians into Egypt, regardless of whether they stay there or are resettled elsewhere."

The widespread destruction in the Palestinian territory's north and the resulting displacements were "the first stage of such a scenario", he added, while forcing civilians from the southern city of Khan Yunis closer to the Egyptian border was the next.

Rafah vast camp

"If this path continues, leading to what many are already calling a second Nakba, Gaza will not be a land for Palestinians anymore," Lazzarini said, using the Arabic term for the exodus or forced displacement of 760,000 Palestinians during the war that coincided with Israel's creation in 1948.

Responding to the accusation, a spokesperson for the Israeli defence ministry office responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs said: "There is not, never was and never will be an Israeli plan to move the residents of Gaza to Egypt. This is simply not true."

Palestinians are currently blocked from leaving, with the territory's estimated 1.9 million displaced people - out of a total population of 2.4 million - turning the border town of Rafah into a vast camp.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us