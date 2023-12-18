SPORTS
UEFA round of 16: Napoli to face Barcelona, Arsenal vs Porto
16 teams have been paired with the first and second legs taking place in February and March 2024.
Nigeria's Osimhen is back to form as Napoli goes into knockout stages. Photo: Others / Others
December 18, 2023

Football fans are either gritting their teeth or whistling with relief after the UEFA Champions League last round of 16 draws were held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

Teams are paired as the race to the finals gets even more exciting, with current title holders Manchester City going against Danish side Copenhagen, while four-time winners Arsenal face Portuguese side Porto FC, who are also four-time winners of the tournament.

Copenhagen, who finished above Manchester United in their group, reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2011.

The first legs have been proposed to take place on February 13–14, or 20–21, and the second on March 5–6, or 12–13.

The total pairing:

FC Porto (POR) vs. Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) vs. Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs. Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA) vs. Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) vs. Bayern Munich (GER)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) vs. Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) vs. Real Madrid (ESP)

.

