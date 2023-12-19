The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Ghana has withheld the results of students from 235 schools for allegedly using artificial intelligence to generate answers.

The council administers the final exam in high schools across five English-speaking countries - Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gambia - that determine qualification to institutions of higher learning in the countries.

The results of 448,674 candidates who sat the Senior School Certificate Examinations between July and September were announced on Monday.

Those whose results were withheld were accused of ''colluding with Artificial Intelligence'' to solve questions.

‘’These cases are still under investigation,’’ said John Kapi, the head of public affairs at the council.

Some 3,647 other candidates had their results cancelled for having banned materials in exam rooms, while another 839 candidates were penalised for possession of mobile phones while writing the exams.

‘’A total number of 448,674 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools entered for the examination. This figure is 5.8% higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883,’’ Mr Kapi said in a statement.

There have been calls for controlled use of artificial intelligence globally, with education experts worried about the potential impact of wrong use of the innovation on education and academic research.

