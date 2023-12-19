AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Somali army 'reclaims' key town from Al-Shabaab
The Somali army has reclaimed the key town of Mudug from Al-Shabaab militants, the country's news agency reports.
Somali army 'reclaims' key town from Al-Shabaab
The Somali has been battling Al-Shabaab militant group for years now. / Photo: Reuters
December 19, 2023

Somalia's army has reclaimed the key town of Mudug from Al-Shabaab militants.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reports that the army took control of the town, which is located in central Somalia, on Tuesday morning.

SONNA says that Al-Shabaab militants "abandoned their positions."

Mudug is located some 760 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu.

Operation to continue

Dhagahdher and Dahar-Ali Khaylow were among the territories that the militants vacated, according to the news agency.

Citing government officials, SONNA reported that the army will continue its operation to reclaim more territories from Al-Shabaab.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us