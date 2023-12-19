Somalia's army has reclaimed the key town of Mudug from Al-Shabaab militants.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reports that the army took control of the town, which is located in central Somalia, on Tuesday morning.

SONNA says that Al-Shabaab militants "abandoned their positions."

Mudug is located some 760 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu.

Operation to continue

Dhagahdher and Dahar-Ali Khaylow were among the territories that the militants vacated, according to the news agency.

Citing government officials, SONNA reported that the army will continue its operation to reclaim more territories from Al-Shabaab.

