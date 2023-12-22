AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's ex-tourism minister arrested in corruption case
Kenya's former Tourism Minister Najib Balala has been arrested over alleged corruption.
Kenya's ex-tourism minister arrested in corruption case
Kenya's Najib Balala served as tourism minister in the governments of presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. / Photo: AFP
December 22, 2023

Kenya's former Tourism Minister Najib Balala was arrested on Friday over an alleged corruption scandal involving 8.5 billion Kenya shillings (approximately $54 million).

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission carried out the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into the irregular payments of 8.5 billion Kenya shillings designated for the construction of Utalii College in Kilifi County, 523 kilometres from the capital Nairobi, commission spokesperson Eric Ngumbi told reporters on Friday.

Ngumbi said Leah Gwiyo, the former principal secretary in the Tourism Ministry, was also arrested.

"They will be flown to Malindi town to face charges there after the prosecution approved our recommendations," he added.

Long career as minister

Balala, a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, has had a long and varied political career.

He held the position of tourism minister for 12 years, from 2008 to 2012, and then again from 2015 to 2018, serving with three governments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us