Kenya's former Tourism Minister Najib Balala was arrested on Friday over an alleged corruption scandal involving 8.5 billion Kenya shillings (approximately $54 million).

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission carried out the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into the irregular payments of 8.5 billion Kenya shillings designated for the construction of Utalii College in Kilifi County, 523 kilometres from the capital Nairobi, commission spokesperson Eric Ngumbi told reporters on Friday.

Ngumbi said Leah Gwiyo, the former principal secretary in the Tourism Ministry, was also arrested.

"They will be flown to Malindi town to face charges there after the prosecution approved our recommendations," he added.

Long career as minister

Balala, a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, has had a long and varied political career.

He held the position of tourism minister for 12 years, from 2008 to 2012, and then again from 2015 to 2018, serving with three governments.

