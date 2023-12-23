AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Son of Senegal's former president Wade vies for top job
Karim Wade's criminal record had prevented him from standing in the 2019 election which saw President Macky Sall re-elected.
Son of Senegal's former president Wade vies for top job
Karim Wade was in 2015 sentenced to six years in jail for corruption but was later pardoned by President Macky Sall. Photo / Reuters
December 23, 2023

Exiled Senegalese opposition figure Karim Wade, an ex-minister and the son of former head of state Abdoulaye Wade, says he has filed papers to contest presidential elections in February.

Wade's Democratic Party had designated him as its candidate but doubts had remained due to his sentencing to a jail term for corruption in 2015, three years after current President Macky Sall took office.

Sall pardoned him in 2016 and Wade has been living in exile in Qatar.

"I am happy to announce that my candidacy for the presidential election on February 25 was submitted" overnight, Wade said on Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Criminal record

Wade's criminal record had prevented him from standing in the 2019 election which saw Sall re-elected.

But in August parliament voted to restore the eligibility of Wade and another opposition figure, former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, following President Sall's initiation of a political dialogue that was boycotted by various opposition groups.

Khalifa Sall, unrelated to the president, was imprisoned in 2017 and given a five-year jail term for fraud but released in 2019 after receiving a pardon like Wade.

More than 20 candidates have filed papers to contest the presidential election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us