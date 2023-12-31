By Abdulwasiu Hassan

For many people in Nigeria, grasshoppers are a sought-after snack cherished for being delicious and what they say are their nutritional benefits.

The insects can either be deep-fried or roasted, and the crunchy sound while being crushed between teeth evokes a gratifying smile. It is no wander grasshopper lovers have renamed the insects as the “desert shrimps”.

“If a person starts eating grasshoppers, I don’t think they can stop because it tastes very nice,” said Maryam Mohammad Kadai, a resident in the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

The brown-looking, deep- fried grasshoppers are among the fastest moving items sold in stalls on the streets of Maiduguri.

“Maiduguri is one of the best cities where you can get delicious grasshoppers,” said Maryam.

“I eat grasshoppers because they are very delicious and they are healthy. Eating grasshoppers is very nice and it has no harm on humans,” she told TRT Afrika.

“When I eat grasshopper, I feel on top of the world due to how sweet it feels,” Bilal, another grasshopper enthusiast, told TRT Afrika as he clutched three packs of fried grasshoppers.

Many people find eating grasshopper uncomfortable. But Bilal believes a grasshopper's diet makes it more useful beyond being a culinary delight because it has some health benefits.

“It is just how someone will feel when given a meal of chicken. That is how I feel when I eat grasshoppers," he quipped enthusiastically.

Grasshopper seasons

A portion of grasshoppers ordinarily cost from N1,500 to N2,000 ($2) depending on the amount ordered. But the insects can be pricey especially when out of season.

“The grasshoppers are a bit expensive now and sales are down due to the high cost of living,” Victory victor Emmanuel, a grasshopper seller told TRT Afrika.

An ordinary day sees her selling grasshoppers to about a hundred people, she said.

Nutritionists say edible grasshoppers have about 40% protein components and 41% to 43% fat.

Although grasshoppers are considered a threat to crops during their breeding season, people in Maiduguri look forward to satisfying their palates.

“We catch grasshoppers in the bush in Monguno,” said Mohammed, a grasshopper hunter. He said they normally go hunting for grasshoppers predawn using torch light to stun them from flying away.

Harvest is highest in November and December during the harmattan weather when cold winds and dust are experienced.

“Around November to December, when it becomes cold, we can catch up to three to four sacks of grasshoppers in a day,” he said.

Grasshopper delicacy is also popular in some communities in other African countries like Uganda and its neighbours.