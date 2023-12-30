By Nuri Aden

Many might have thought that the world of sports would find it hard to replicate 2022, which ended with the pyrotechnics of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and global star Lionel Messi finally laying his hands on the coveted trophy.

Who could have imagined then that this was just the beginning of another rollicking year for a world hooked on the universality of sport and the joy it provides to billions?

Looking back at the critical sporting moments of 2023, none would be more memorable for those who experienced the energy at Istanbul's Atatürk Stadium as it hosted the men's UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2005.

For Liverpool fans, the Atatürk Stadium remains the amphitheatre of joy where their club lifted its fifth European Cup.

This season, the venue created incredible memories for Manchester City supporters as the club completed a grand treble of trophies for the season by defeating the Italian side Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Saudi soccer magnet

The year started with some big-ticket signings in Saudi Arabia as several football superstars packed their suitcases for the Gulf.

After getting cold-shouldered at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo switched to Al-Nassr in what was a historic signing and switch.

He would soon be joined by another superstar in Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, who waved goodbye to Bayern and arrived at Al-Nassr.

While the world watched in disbelief and a measure of disapproval, little did soccer fans know what was to follow.

Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante, two highly decorated stars, moved to Al-Ittihad from Europe as the Saudi Pro League gained momentum.

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, a Champions League and AFCON winner, also landed from Manchester City to Al-Ahli. Brazilian Neymar would also follow from Paris and join Al-Hilal.

Hosting rights

During the course of 2023, the venues of upcoming global showpieces were unveiled as different countries secured hosting rights for major sporting action in the coming years.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal's combined bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup was accepted, subject to ratification by the FIFA Congress in 2024.

Within the continent, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) granted Morocco the hosting rights for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition to these two tourneys being awarded to the North African country, East African neighbours Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania were awarded the right to host the 2027 AFCON jointly.

In October, CAF launched the African Football League with an opening ceremony in Tanzania in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF chief Motsepe. Eight teams participated.

Landmark wins

The Springboks of South Africa made the continent proud in 2023 by winning the Rugby World Cup in France. The country is the first in the tournament's history to win the title four times.

South Africa also won plaudits by hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup, held on African soil after 60 years. While Australia won its 12th title by defeating England in the final, South Africa received recognition as the host of the "Best Sporting Event of the Year 2023" at the Sports Business Awards in London.

In basketball, the South Sudanese national team made history by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

To put things in perspective, South Sudan is a country that gained independence only in 2011. The basketball team is a squad assembled in 2013.

At the FIBA World Cup, South Sudan became the highest-finishing African team after defeating Angola 101-78 to earn a 3-2 record.

This gave South Sudan its first-ever Olympic berth in any sport after automatically qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games.

Before the heroics in this year's World Cup, the country's best-ever result in a significant tournament had been a quarterfinal place and a seventh-place finish at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket.

While South Sudan celebrated its basketball brilliance, the performance of a 20-year-old Somalian at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, raised eyebrows.

Nasra Abukar Ali sprinted a 100-metre heat in 21.81 seconds at the University Games, held every two years for student-athletes. Nasra's timing was slower by six seconds from the 15.26 set by Mauritania's Houlèye Ba at the 2020 Olympics.

After Nasra blamed her poor performance on her lack of preparation, physical fitness and inexperience, the Somali sports ministry declared she was neither a professional athlete nor a university student.

Khadijo Aden Dahir, chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, was suspended and sent home for what was construed as more than an oversight.

Kenya again stamped its dominance in athletics with stellar performances throughout the season. Kelvin Kiptum and Faith Kipyegon were at the top of the heap with their blazing runs at the National Athletic Centre in Budapest.

Faith signed off in style at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she set new records in the 1,500m, 5,000m and the one-mile races. Her crowning glory was being adjudged the World Female Athlete of the Year in track events.

Kelvin was crowned the first winner of the Male World Athlete of the Year award in the out-of-stadia category, having won the Chicago Marathon on October 8 with a world-record timing of 2:00:35, which is 34 seconds better than fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's record.

In football, Nigerian Victor Osimhen became the highest African scorer in Italy with 26 goals, helping Napoli win its first Serie A title since 1990. Liberian George Weah previously held that record.

Osimhen was named the CAF African Player of the Year 2023, the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.