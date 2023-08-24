French defender Aymeric Laporte has joined Saudi football club club Al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Thursday, ending a successful five-and-a-half years at Manchester City during which the defender won 13 major honors.

"Now he is set for pastures new, with Al-Nassr the chosen destination for the next phase of his career," City said in a statement, and thanked Aymeric for his contributions, wishing him "the very best of luck in this new chapter of his career.”

"Let’s welcome the treble champion and Spain national team defender," Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club based in Riyadh, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

After arriving from Athletic Club in Spain in January 2018, Laporte played 180 times for the Blues.

Laporte thanked his "coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time" at Manchester City.

“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again,” he said.

Laporte now joins five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Senegalese star Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr.