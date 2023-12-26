By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Tubers have been an integral part of dietary choices since the time of hunter-gatherers, lending versatility to nutrition and spurring a constant quest for new, improved varieties.

In Burkina Faso, researchers have succeeded, after many years of laboratory work, in growing a new variety of sweet potato that is more than just about providing novelty to the human palate.

The researchers say this orange-fleshed sweet potato packs more nutrients than the traditional variant, requires only three months' ripening and poses no known health risk.

The new variety of tuber was unveiled in Bobo-Dioulasso last November as one of the potential solutions to what many fear is an impending food crisis.

"Although the yield per hectare of the orange-fleshed sweet potato is still to be estimated, it represents an alternative to the unavailability of wheat in the context of a developing international crisis," Dr Koussao Somé, head of the research team, told officials from the ministry of higher education, research and innovation during the promotion.

Self-sufficiency challenge

In 2024, the issue of food self-sufficiency will remain a significant challenge for most African governments that devote considerable resources to importing various products.

Two years ago, the African Development Bank noted in a study that this trend towards imports dates back to the 1980s and that "Africa's dependence on food imports is expected to reach US $110 billion by 2025".

This situation of food dependency, particularly regarding agricultural products, is of concern to authorities, economists and the scientific community in Africa.

Against this backdrop, Dr Somé presents the context and motivation for his team's work. He explains that the primary objective of the research was to offer the 20 million people of Burkina Faso a better alternative to the conventional white-fleshed potato available in the markets.

According to Dr Somé's team, the agricultural variety he and his team have designed and begun cultivating is much better in several respects.

"We realised that the potatoes available in Burkina Faso were mainly white-fleshed, nutritionally unhealthy varieties. So, we decided to get people to eat much more enriched potatoes," Dr Somé tells TRT Afrika.

Dr Somé, who was awarded the rank of "Chevalier de l'ordre du mérite de l'Étalon" (Knight of the Order of Merit of the Stallion) for his work in 2002, points out that preliminary research led him and his team to the conclusion that it was possible to enrich the white-fleshed sweet potato using specific processes.

The Burkinabe researchers chose vitamin A, iron, zinc, iodine, and beta-carotene as the elements that could enrich the naturally white potato.

Laboratory process

Based on the premise that the new variety of sweet potato can be grown and exported to neighbouring countries, the Burkinabé scientists carried out cross-breeding in the laboratory.

"We sourced varieties from the International Potato Centre, which is also working on sweet potatoes, and from colleagues in East Africa. We knew that these varieties have adapted to their area of origin regarding cycle length, soil conditions, and climate," Dr Somé explains to TRT Afrika.

"We used these varieties as gene sources and crossed them with local varieties in the hope that the gene containing vitamins such as beta-carotene would be transferred to our potato varieties."

The process dates back to 2008. It took Dr Somé and his 11-strong team six years to record the first conclusive results.

The researchers were able to produce five varieties of sweet potato, all of which they immediately got approved.

"We found out that the 2014 varieties had adapted to the origin of their gene sources. They had good colour and sufficient beta-carotene, but their weak point was susceptibility to viral diseases," says Dr Somé.

Based on these results, the researchers started working with even greater determination to achieve results in 2018 that would delight them.

Three new cross-bred potato varieties emerged with improved characteristics, similar to those of 2014, with the bonus of good resistance to viral diseases.

"We have now reached another level regarding developing the seed system. We have also strengthened the laboratories for in-vitro agriculture. We have put in place a proper system that will enable this variety of sweet potato to be grown on a large scale," Dr Somé tells TRT Afrika.

Local farmers have been trained in techniques suitable for growing this new variety, and the post-harvest sector has also benefited from training.

The country's Research Institute for Applied Science and Technology and the food technology department have been involved in these processes.

"If you come to Burkina Faso today, you will find the orange-fleshed sweet potato in all its processed forms, including croquettes, biscuits, cakes, and juice. When used to make bread, this sweet potato saves an equivalent of 35% of wheat," says Dr Somé.

Feedback from people who have already had a taste of the new sweet potato has mainly been positive.

"When you look at the interest shown by farmers, politicians, doctors, and others, we are satisfied. Everyone is getting more and more behind this variety. When a child eats just 135g of this sweet potato with rice daily, that's enough to meet the vitamin requirements," Dr Somé points out.

The new issues capturing the attention of the potato research team include the sustainable conservation of a 100% organic variety of tuber obtained without genetic modification.

In addition to sweet potatoes, Dr Somé and his research team are working on tubers such as yams, manioc and other potatoes to improve their flavour and nutritional value.