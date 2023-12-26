AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria air strikes destroy more illegal oil refineries
Some six sites in Rivers State confirmed to be active in oil theft were targeted in the air strikes, the military said
Nigeria air strikes destroy more illegal oil refineries
The makeshift refineries were confirmed to be operating in the area. Photo / Nigeria Airforce / Others
December 26, 2023

Nigeria's military has destroyed illegal oil refineries in the southern Niger Delta region in its ongoing efforts targeting oil thieves and pipeline vandals, the military said on Tuesday.

Makeshift structures used by oil thieves to distil crude oil into fuel for sale were destroyed.

Some six sites that were confirmed to be active in oil theft were targeted in the air strikes, Nigerian Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.

"Air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated," he said.

Oil theft common

Illegal oil refining is common in Nigeria - one of the Africa's largest producers.

The head of Nigeria's Air Force, Air Marshal Hassan Abubaka, has commended the efforts, the spokesman added.

The illegal refiners have been stealing oil from pipelines operated by companies.

Nigeria has approximately 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us