Nigeria's military has destroyed illegal oil refineries in the southern Niger Delta region in its ongoing efforts targeting oil thieves and pipeline vandals, the military said on Tuesday.

Makeshift structures used by oil thieves to distil crude oil into fuel for sale were destroyed.

Some six sites that were confirmed to be active in oil theft were targeted in the air strikes, Nigerian Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.

"Air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated," he said.

Oil theft common

Illegal oil refining is common in Nigeria - one of the Africa's largest producers.

The head of Nigeria's Air Force, Air Marshal Hassan Abubaka, has commended the efforts, the spokesman added.

The illegal refiners have been stealing oil from pipelines operated by companies.

Nigeria has approximately 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

