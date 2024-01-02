TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye refutes claims on mine-clearing ships passage to Black Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its adherence to the Montreux Convention, countering media claims that it permitted mine-clearing ships donated to Ukraine by the UK to transit from the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea.
Türkiye refutes claims on mine-clearing ships passage to Black Sea
Türkiye has applied the Montreux Convention "impartially" and "meticulously" in 1936. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 2, 2024

Türkiye's Center for CombatingDisinformation has rebuffed claims that mine-clearing ships were permitted to travel through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea.

The agency wrote in a statement on X on Tuesday that Türkiye immediately defined Russia's “special military operation” in Ukraine as a "war."

Parties engaged in war have closed the straits to warships, it noted, citing Article 19 of the Montreux Convention.

The statement said Türkiye has applied the Montreux Convention "impartially" and "meticulously" since 1936.

“It has been communicated to our relevant allies that mine-clearing ships donated to Ukraine by the UK will not be allowed passage through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea as long as the war continues,” the statement said.

The claim circulating on some media that said permission had been granted to mine-clearing ships donated by the UK to pass from the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea is "not accurate," it added.

Türkiye, to prevent the escalation of tension in the Black Sea, maintains its unwavering determination and principled stance during the war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us