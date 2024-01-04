AFRICA
Angolan national anthem composer dies
Angolan national anthem composer Rui Mingas has died at the age of 84.
Angolan musician Rui Mingas died at the age of 84 on January 4, 2024. / Photo: ANGOP / Others
January 4, 2024

Rui Mingas, one of the composers of the Angolan national anthem, has died at the age of 84, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Mingas, who was ailing, died during treatment in Portugal's capital Lisbon.

Mingas, who diversified into business, was also a prominent political activist, and held positions in government and parliament.

He composed several songs for senior members of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), including the founding President Agostinho Neto.

Several classics

Angolan President Joao Lourenco said in a statement that "several classics of Angolan music, including the national anthem, belong to Rui Mingas."

"His passing impoverishes our country and leaves his family and a vast legion of friends and co-workers in mourning. To everyone, in particular his widow and children, we express our condolences and our feelings of regret," Lourenco said.

Mingas alongside Manuel Rui Monteiro are credited for composing Angola's national anthem after the country attained independence from Portugal in November 1975.

Some of Mingas' notable songs include "Poema da Farra", "Makezu", "Muadiakimi", "Birin Birin" and "Monagambé."

