Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the names of the 11 metropolitan and 15 provincial mayors who will represent the AK Party in the March 31 local elections, extending his best wishes to these candidates.

Speaking at the AK Party Candidate Introduction Meeting at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul on Sunday, President Erdogan declared that Murat Kurum, the AK Party Istanbul Deputy, has been chosen as the candidate for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor position, under the umbrella of the People's Alliance.

Kurum served as the Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change in the first cabinet of the Presidential Government System between 2018 and 2023.

President Erdogan said the candidates are selected through comprehensive consultations, research, and evaluations.

"Our experience in municipal governance is not new; we have a proud history of 30 years, filled with accumulated knowledge and expertise," he said.

Emphasising that they introduced a new philosophy and practice of municipal governance in the country since the elections on November 3, 2002, just 15 months after their party's establishment, the Turkish president stated that the AK Party proved its competence to the people first in local governments.

"Inspired by the successes we achieved in local administrations, we aspired to govern the country. Just as we reversed the ill fortunes of our cities, we took action to complete the deficiencies in Türkiye's development and democracy," he said.

Erdogan reiterated that their target for the Century of Türkiye will be incomplete "without crowning the achievements and services in central administration with successes in municipalities."

"None of our people are obliged to vote for the incompetent," he said.

"With this understanding, we present ourselves to our people with mayoral candidates who think not of themselves but their cities, produce projects, pursue solutions rather than excuses, make life easier for the public rather than their personal goals, act with humility rather than arrogance, and dedicate themselves to serving their city instead of their individual goals."

President Erdogan announced that on Monday, January 15, they will host a grand ceremony to present additional candidates and unveil their election manifestos.

Gaza crisis

On Israel's attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said those who think they will succeed by shedding more blood, taking more lives, and killing more children "will eventually face divine justice."

He reaffirmed that Türkiye, alongside other conscientious countries in the world, will make every effort to hold the oppressors accountable in legal terms "despite the discomfort of those who support Israel."

"Just as we stood by our brothers in Bosnia yesterday and supported the struggle of our brothers in the Caucasus, today we will stand firmly by the side of our Palestinian brothers and sisters with all our means, without caring about those who say, 'What business do you have with Syria, Iraq, and Jerusalem?'"

"We will never turn our backs on our brothers and sisters just because someone wants it," he added.

The president thanked the citizens who welcomed the new year in Istanbul's Galata Bridge with the march titled "Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, the curse on Israel."

"May God be pleased with everyone who defends human values, justice, and peace in these difficult times," he said.

