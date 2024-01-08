AFRICA
Malian military destroys 'terrorists' base
This is the latest operation by the Malian military since UN troops completed their withdrawal from the country at the end of December.
Mali has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade mainly in the north. Photo : AFP / Others
January 8, 2024

The Malian military has carried out airstrikes on a ''terrorists' base'' located 22 km from the town of Tessit, in the north of the country destroying weapons and vehicles.

A pick-up van carrying war equipment and a large logistical stock of weapons and ammunition camouflaged under a tree was among the militants' facilities destroyed.

“The situation is under control and the FAMA (armed forces) are continuing their search operations to flush out the terrorists in their hiding places,'' the Malian army said in a statement.

Military alliance

It was not immediately clear whether some of the militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The operation is the latest since UN peacekeepers completed their withdrawal from Mali at the end of December. The international troops operated for about a decade before relations with the country's government deteriorated.

Mali and its neighbours - Niger and Burkina Faso - are facing raging insurgencies by armed groups along their common borders.

The three countries - all under military rules following a series of coups - have created a bloc last year mainly to tackle the insecurity.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
