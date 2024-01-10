AFRICA
Nigeria's ex-power minister charged with corruption
Nigeria's former power minister Olu Agunloye has been charged with corruption at a court in the capital Abuja.
Nigeria's Olu Agunloye served as minister during the reign of President Olusegun Obasanjo. / Photo: Nigeria's EFCC   / Others
January 10, 2024

Nigeria's former minister in charge of power and steel development, Olu Agunloye, has been arraigned over corruption allegations.

Agunloye faces seven counts including fraudulent award of contract, Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arraigned at the High Court in the capital Abuja before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie.

The prosecution submitted that Agunloye, during his stint as power minister in May 2003, illegally awarded a contract to a power transmission company "without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing."

Remanded

The firm had been awarded a tender to construct a hydroelectric power station in the northeastern state of Taraba.

The court was also told that in August 2019, the suspect "corruptly received 3.6 million naira ($3,940)" through his bank account from the same power company he had awarded a tender to in 2003.

Agunloye pleaded not guilty to the charges, and applied to be released on bail. Judge Onwuegbuzie directed that the suspect be remanded at a correctional facility in Abuja ahead of his bail application hearing on Thursday.

Agunloye served as minister during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, who was Nigeria's president from 1999 to 2007.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
