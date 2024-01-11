Spain-born striker Iñaki Williams says he is more prepared and integrated into Ghana's team after he failed to score at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for Spain.

Williams' Ghanaian parents migrated to Spain about 30 years ago before he was born.

"I think they (teammates) will see a different Iñaki Williams in the Africa Cup, at least I hope that. I am very happy and looking forward to facing it. And reaching in the tournament as far as possible,” Williams said.

His decision to play for Ghana was influenced in part by a conversation with his grandfather.

"It’s a pity my grandfather just died this past summer. I know what the Ghana national team meant for him. What it meant for him that I would play and be part of the team. That is why I am so happy to be able to play this next Africa Cup," he told AP news agency.

Williams is confident he will enjoy more success at Africa's biggest soccer tournament in Côte d'Ivoire next week.

Ghana will play their first game in the tournament against Cape Verde on Sunday. It will also clash with seven-time winner Egypt and Mozambique in Group B, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

Williams said he is confident Ghana have what it takes to reach at least the quarterfinals, though he said Morocco is the tournament favourite after reaching the semifinals at the World Cup.

The Black Stars will play Egypt on January 18 pit Ghana's stars against Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah.

Williams is having a strong season, scoring eight league goals. Williams credits the extra playing time with Ghana during international breaks for his stellar campaign with Athletic, which is fighting for a Europa League berth.

He wants the upcoming competition to showcase the entire continent and change the image that many outsiders, including those in Spain, have of Africa.

