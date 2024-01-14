Sunday, January 14, 2024

12:10 GMT – Gaza death toll nears 24,000

At least 23,968 Palestinians have been killed and 60,582 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 125 casualties and 265 injuries over the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

In 100 days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the statement said: "The occupation (forces) killed 337 health personnel and arrested 99 others in harsh conditions."

06:00 GMT - 800,000 Palestinians in Gaza 'facing death by starvation'

The Gaza Media Office said that 800,000 residents “in the governorates of Gaza and northern the enclave” are facing death because of Israel’s policy of starvation and thirst against the enclave.

A statement explained that the two governorates “need 1,300 food trucks daily to overcome the hunger crisis, with 600 trucks for the north and 700 for Gaza city.”

It pointed out that Israel "is speeding up the pace of a real famine and killing 14 martyrs who tried to get food (without providing details about the deaths).”

05:30 GMT - Protesters demand ceasefire at March for Gaza rally in Washington DC

Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in Washington DC for a march and rally to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military aid to Israel.

The rally, organised by the American Muslim Task Force on Palestine, ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and Racism), started with remarks from Americans whose families have been killed in Gaza.

Alaa Hussein Ali, from the state of Michigan, said he lost 100 family members, including more than 60 children, in Gaza in what he called a “genocide.”

04:40 GMT - 180 women give birth daily in Gaza amid Israeli restrictions, says Palestinian Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 180 women give birth every day in Gaza under "dangerous" and "inhumane" conditions due to Israeli attacks and occupation.

"In Gaza, 180 women give birth daily under dangerous and inhumane conditions. Many of them are unable to reach hospitals due to being in besieged areas, with the Israeli forces preventing ambulances from reaching them," it said in a statement.

To emphasise the severity of the situation, the humanitarian organisation shared recordings on X.

03:55 GMT - Yemen’s Houthis to continue military actions against Israel, blockade of its vessels: Statement

The Houthi group in Yemen said it will continue military actions against Israel and prevent its vessels from passing through the Red Sea, according to the Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the group.

“The American and British aggression will not go unpunished,” it said in a statement.

The statement was issued hours after the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, was subjected to new airstrikes

