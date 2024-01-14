Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea played to a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday.

The two teams, which have a point each, are now joint second in Group A.

Equatorial Guinea were the first to score in the 36th minute through forward Ivan Salvador.

Napoli's star Victor Osimhen equalised for Nigeria two minutes later.

Nigeria face Côte d'Ivoire next

The scoreline remained 1-1 throughout the match played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Hosts Côte d'Ivoire, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Saturday, top Group A with three points, while Guinea-Bissau are bottom of the group with zero points.

Nigeria will play against Hosts Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea will face off against Guinea-Bissau on the same date.

Nigeria will play their final group stage match against Guinea-Bissau on Monday, January 22, while Côte d'Ivoire will face off against Equatorial Guinea that same day.

