SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea draw 1-1 in AFCON opener
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea drew 1-1 in their opening group stage match at the 2023 AFCON on Sunday.
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea draw 1-1 in AFCON opener
Nigeria's next match will be against the hosts Côte d'Ivoire on January 18, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2024

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea played to a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday.

The two teams, which have a point each, are now joint second in Group A.

Equatorial Guinea were the first to score in the 36th minute through forward Ivan Salvador.

Napoli's star Victor Osimhen equalised for Nigeria two minutes later.

Nigeria face Côte d'Ivoire next

The scoreline remained 1-1 throughout the match played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Hosts Côte d'Ivoire, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Saturday, top Group A with three points, while Guinea-Bissau are bottom of the group with zero points.

Nigeria will play against Hosts Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea will face off against Guinea-Bissau on the same date.

Nigeria will play their final group stage match against Guinea-Bissau on Monday, January 22, while Côte d'Ivoire will face off against Equatorial Guinea that same day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us