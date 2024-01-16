SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Jose Mourinho sacked as Roma manager
The Portuguese manager took over in 2021 and guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022
Jose Mourinho sacked as Roma manager
Jose Mourinho was sacked following poor run this season. Photo / Reuters / Others
January 16, 2024

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as coach of Roma, the Serie A side announced Tuesday, saying it was "in the best interests of the club."

Mourinho, whose contract was due to expire in June, would leave the club alongside his technical team "with immediate effect," Roma said.

"We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

Struggling season

"We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."

The 60-year-old Portuguese took over in 2021 and guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022 and the final of last season's Europa League.

However Roma have struggled this campaign and currently sit ninth in Serie A, five points away from the Champions League positions, after being convincingly beaten 3-1 at AC Milan on Sunday.

Italian media report that former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, could replace Mourinho as coach.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us