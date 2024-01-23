Wildlife officials in Kenya have rescued a zebra foal that was photographed suckling on its mother's carcass in the north of the country.

Its mother had succumbed to postpartum complications, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The foal belongs to the endangered Grévy zebra species. It is unclear when it was born but it has been transferred to an animal rescue centre.

"This successful rescue not only saved the foal but also emphasized the significance of wildlife conservation and protection," the wildlife agency said.

The numbers of Grevy's zebra's in the wild are estimated to be about 2,800 and most are found in southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Newborn foals are dependent on their mothers for milk until they reach about six to eight months of age, the foundation says on its website.

