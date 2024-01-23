AFRICA
Zebra foal rescued after being seen suckling on mother's carcass
The foal belongs to the endangered Grévy zebra species and has been now transferred to an animal rescue centre.
The picture of the Grevy's Zebra foal suckling its mother's carcass was shared on social media. Photo / KWS / Others
January 23, 2024

Wildlife officials in Kenya have rescued a zebra foal that was photographed suckling on its mother's carcass in the north of the country.

Its mother had succumbed to postpartum complications, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The foal belongs to the endangered Grévy zebra species. It is unclear when it was born but it has been transferred to an animal rescue centre.

"This successful rescue not only saved the foal but also emphasized the significance of wildlife conservation and protection," the wildlife agency said.

The numbers of Grevy's zebra's in the wild are estimated to be about 2,800 and most are found in southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Newborn foals are dependent on their mothers for milk until they reach about six to eight months of age, the foundation says on its website.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
