A Turkish science team travelling as part of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition has reached Antarctica's King George Island after a 90-hour journey.

Embarking on the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, the team, operating under the presidency and the Industry and Technology Industry, with coordination by Turkish-based TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute, set out from Istanbul and completed a challenging journey along the route extending to 103 degrees south within four days.

The expedition commenced in Istanbul on January 27 with a flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil. After four flights of approximately 24 hours, covering a distance of around 13,800 kilometers, the team reached Antarctica's King George Island on Friday carrying about two tonnes of technical equipment.

Following the Antarctic Environmental Protection Protocol guidelines, the expedition team rigorously implemented significant measures to prevent the introduction of non-indigenous organisms to the continent.

High school students in expedition

Professor Burcu Ozsoy, head of the first Turkish polar research centre, ITU PolReC, and coordinator of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, told Anadolu Agency that on the fourth day of their journey starting from Istanbul, they reached Antarctica.

"It's a sunny yet cold day in Antarctica. Currently, 20 Turkish scientists have touched down in Antarctica, and three high school students accompany them," she said.

Highlighting the active participation of high school students in projects alongside scientists in Antarctica, Ozsoy also noted the involvement of scientists from Spain, Bulgaria, and the United States in this year's Turkish scientific expedition.

She emphasised their difficulty conducting flights to Antarctica's King George Island over the last few days, explaining that all activities in Antarctica can only occur when weather conditions allow.

"Since the weather conditions finally permitted after a few days, we embarked on this flight as Czech, Bulgarian, and Turkish scientists."

Various experiments will be carried out

Ozsoy mentioned that the Turkish scientific team will undertake 22 distinct projects this year and said that, embarking from 62 degrees south latitude and reaching up to 68 degrees south latitude, Turkish scientists will conduct these projects near Horseshoe Island.

"Our scientific endeavours span a diverse range, encompassing earth and life sciences. These studies will cover various aspects, including examining microplastics, volcanic research, and collecting samples from earth sciences."

Ozsoy noted that the team, comprised of three high school students who secured the top position in the 2204-C TUBITAK High School Students Polar Research Projects Competition, applied for participation. She mentioned that the wearable technology jacket they developed would be tested in Antarctic conditions by the scientists involved in the expedition.

"This jacket will actually measure parameters related to human health, such as heart rate and pulse of scientists. A comprehensive research awaits us for the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition," she stated.

The team plans to embark on a week-long ship journey from King George Island, first reaching Dismal Island and then continuing to Horseshoe Island, where Türkiye's temporary science camp is situated.