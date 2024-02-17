Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored right off the bench on Saturday as he returned from injury in a 4-1 win against Brentford.

The win extends Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table by five points.

Salah scored the third goal in the 68th minute, after goals from Darwin Núñez and Alexis Mac Allister in the 35th and 55th minutes, respectively.

Cody Gakpo then finished off the victory in the 86th minute, but only after Brentford’s Ivan Toney scored in the 75th minute.

Salah, who replaced Jota and found his moment after the break, provided an assist to Alexis MacAllister for Liverpool's second goal.

Ivan Toney got one back for Brentford, but an error from Nathan Collins handed Cody Gakpo Liverpool's fourth to end the game.

What's next?

Liverpool will nervously wait to learn the extent of those injuries ahead of next Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alisson already on the injury list. They also face Luton on Wednesday in the league.

Nunez was replaced at halftime by Cody Gakpo, but it was unclear if this was due to an injury or simply a precaution.

There was then a scare for Toney, who fell awkwardly on his knee, although the Brentford striker was able to run it off.

