President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and furthering cooperation between the two countries.

"With the end of the occupation in Karabakh, a historic opportunity for lasting peace in our region emerged. This window of opportunity mustn't be closed," President Erdogan told reporters following their meeting.

Criticising the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation, Erdogan said: "We will continue our support and initiatives for Azerbaijan until the decision is invalidated."

Importance of Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance

During a joint presser following their close-door meeting, Aliyev said that the alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is not only significant for the region but also for Eurasia.

Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president, marking his first foreign visit since his reelection earlier this month

The two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.