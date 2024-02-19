TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan welcomes his Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye late on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president, marking his first foreign visit since his reelection earlier this month.
President Erdogan welcomes his Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Turkish president welcomes Azerbaijani counterpart in Ankara / Photo: AA / Others
February 19, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and furthering cooperation between the two countries.

"With the end of the occupation in Karabakh, a historic opportunity for lasting peace in our region emerged. This window of opportunity mustn't be closed," President Erdogan told reporters following their meeting.

Criticising the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation, Erdogan said: "We will continue our support and initiatives for Azerbaijan until the decision is invalidated."

Importance of Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance

During a joint presser following their close-door meeting, Aliyev said that the alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is not only significant for the region but also for Eurasia.

Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president, marking his first foreign visit since his reelection earlier this month

The two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us