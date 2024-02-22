SPORTS
2 MIN READ
World champions Argentina to play against Nigeria's Super Eagles
The exhibition match is scheduled for March 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Argentina's Lionel Messi is expected to feature in the match scheduled for next month. / Photo: Reuters
February 22, 2024

Argentina national football team has scheduled exhibition matches against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of Copa America preparations.

The matches in the US will replace a China tour that was canceled after Lionel Messi didn't play at Inter Miami's preseason game in Hong Kong.

Argentina will play El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field and Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Argentina Football Association said Thursday.

Messi, Argentina's captain, is likely to be with the World Cup champions and miss Miami's Major League Soccer match at the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

World Cup champion Argentina had been scheduled to play Nigeria at Hangzhou and Côte d'Ivoire at Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26.

Messi said before Miami's friendly against a local all-star team in Hong Kong on February 4 that he was suffering from a groin injury, and his absence sparked spectator anger.

He played three days later in Tokyo in an exhibition against Vissel Kobe.

Argentina, the defending world and South American champion, opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta, then plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

SOURCE:AP
