Peter Morgan, the lead singer of Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage, has died at the age of 46, a family statement said on Sunday.

Through their Instagram page, where they have more than 1.1 million followers, the Morgan Heritage – a group initially comprising five members – announced that Peter died on Sunday, and called for respect for the family's privacy.

"It is our sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 25th, 2024," Morgan Heritage said in their statement.

"Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the only way," the group added. Jah is the Rastafarian name of God.

'Overwhelming love and support'

"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you, please, respect our privacy during this time of healing. Thank you."

Jamaican Reggae singer Etana, whose real name is Shauna McKenzie, said on X social media platform on Sunday that she was "never ready to say goodbye (to Peter Morgan)."

Morgan Heritage's 2015 album "Strictly Roots" won a Grammy Award for the best reggae album in 2016.

Peter Morgan, alongside his four siblings, formed Morgan Heritage in 1994.

Solo careers

Peter, who was born on July 11, 1977 in New York, was one of his father's twenty-plus children.

Denroy Morgan, Peter's father, was also a celebrated reggae artiste.

"Don't Haffi Dread", "Tell Me How Come", "A Man Is Still A Man", "I'm Coming Home" and "Down By The River" are some of Morgan Heritage's most popular songs.

In recent years, the group has largely been inactive, with splits and pursuit of solo careers denting its operations.

Besides Peter, the Morgan Heritage band was made up of Una Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan and Memmalatel "Mojo" Morgan.

