The United States said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior leaders over alleged abuses in the country following disputed elections.

The United States is imposing sanctions on Mnangagwa and others "for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"In Zimbabwe we continue to witness gross abuses of political, economic, and human rights. The targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental freedoms, while key actors, including government leaders, have siphoned off public resources..."

Besides Mnangagwa, the US has also sanctioned Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Brigadier General (Retired) Walter Tapfumaneyi, and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"Sanctions on these individuals and entities do not represent sanctions on Zimbabwe or its public," Watson said in a statement.

