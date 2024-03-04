AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwean president
The US has sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged corruption.
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwean president
The US claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and other senior leaders have been involved in abuses. / Photo: Reuters
March 4, 2024

The United States said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior leaders over alleged abuses in the country following disputed elections.

The United States is imposing sanctions on Mnangagwa and others "for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"In Zimbabwe we continue to witness gross abuses of political, economic, and human rights. The targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental freedoms, while key actors, including government leaders, have siphoned off public resources..."

Besides Mnangagwa, the US has also sanctioned Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Brigadier General (Retired) Walter Tapfumaneyi, and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"Sanctions on these individuals and entities do not represent sanctions on Zimbabwe or its public," Watson said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us