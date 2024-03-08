Friday, March 8, 2023

18:09 GMT — Hamas has said there would be no compromise on the Palestinian group's demand that Israel withdraw from Gaza to secure the release of hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

"Our top priority to reach a prisoner exchange deal is the complete commitment for the halt of aggression and an enemy withdrawal, and there is no compromise on this," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, said in a televised statement.

The statement came as hopes dimmed for a new truce in the five-month-old Israeli war on Gaza triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Mediators had been scrambling to lock in a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin as early as Sunday depending on the lunar calendar.

18:54 GMT — EU says Gaza to get aid by sea

An international effort gathered pace to get desperately needed humanitarian relief into Gaza by sea.

The dire conditions more than five months into Israel's war have led some countries to airdrop food and other assistance over besieged Gaza, but a parachute malfunction turned the latest operation lethal.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope a maritime corridor could open this Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remained unclear.

18:29 GMT — Blinken says 'ball in court' of Hamas on ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it remained up to Hamas to accept a ceasefire with Israel, as hopes dimmed for a new truce in the five-month-old war.

"The issue is Hamas," Blinken said, a day after President Joe Biden called in his State of the Union address for an "immediate" six-week truce that would allow humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza and free hostages.

"The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it," Blinken said as he met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. "But there's no doubt in my mind that getting to this ceasefire with the release of hostages would be a profound benefit to everyone involved."

17:47 GMT — Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Sanaa

Thousands of Yemeni people participated in a mass rally in the Houthi-held Sanaa in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza facing a devastating Israeli onslaught since October 7.

The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the Yemeni people continue their support to "the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza" who gathered in a mass rally in the Al Sabeen Square in Sanaa.

The rally was called upon by the Houthis under the title "In support of Gaza, our hits to intensify," in reference to the group's escalating of its attacks in the Red Sea against Israel-linked ships and the US-UK military ships.

17:41 GMT — US proposal to build aid port off Gaza 'cynical': UN expert

A US plan for a temporary port off Gaza to bring in aid is a cynical play for a US audience and will not avert mass starvation, a UN rights expert said.

Michael Fakhri, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, dismissed the measure. "No-one has asked for a maritime pier — not the Palestinian people, not the humanitarian aid community," he told a briefing in Geneva.

Neither a pier, nor the increasing airdrops over Gaza would "prevent starvation and famine by any definition," Fakhri said.

16:05 GMT —Gaza air drop kills five — hospital medic

A medic at Gaza's largest hospital said a humanitarian airdrop in the north of the Palestinian territory killed five people and wounded 10.

The casualties were taken to Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, the emergency room's head nurse, Mohammed al Sheikh, told AFP.

Sheikh said the deadly airdrop occurred north of the coastal Al Shati refugee camp.

A witness from the camp said he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting "a bag of flour."

"Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn't open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses," said Mohammed al Ghoul.

Referring to the five killed, the government media office in Gaza said airdrops were "futile" and "not the best way for aid to enter."

The United Nations has said airdrops or a proposed maritime aid corridor cannot be a substitute for land deliveries, urging more trucks to be permitted to reach Gaza through more border crossings.

16:52 GMT — Türkiye in talks to ensure unity among Palestinians: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is in talks with all parties to ensure unity among different Palestinian factions.

"We are meeting with all parties to ensure unity among our Palestinian brothers," President Erdogan said at a Turkish Youth Foundation event in Istanbul.

"We are making every effort with our heart, tongue, and hands to put an end to the massacre in Gaza and the oppression in Palestine, without giving in to any threats," he added.

16:45 GMT — Biden in a hot mic moment shows his growing frustration with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden's growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mount, with the Democrat captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a "come to Jesus meeting."

The comments by Biden came as he spoke with Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo, on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night's State of the Union address.

In the exchange, Bennet congratulates Biden on his speech and urges the president to keep pressing Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also part of the brief conversation.

Biden then responds using Netanyahu's nickname, saying, "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting."

15:56 GMT — Two Israelis injured in blast near Israeli settlement in West Bank

Two Israelis were injured in a blast near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at an Israeli military post in the area before detonating a bomb.

The Israeli army launched a manhunt to nab the suspects behind the attack. No further information was provided about the incident, or the identity of the injured Israelis.

12:55 GMT — Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine illegal — Austria

Austria reminded Israel once again that Jewish settlements in occupied Palestine are illegal.

"We condemn the approval of additional settlement units in the occupied West Bank and call on Israel to withdraw this unnecessary provocation," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on X.

Reiterating that the settlements are illegal, the ministry also emphasised that the settlements are obstacles to any negotiations and the viability of the two-state solution.

The ministry said the United Nations and most of the international community consider settlements in the occupied territories since 1967 to be illegal, warning that they undermine the chances of addressing the conflict according to the two-state solution.

12:41 GMT — The courage of Gaza's women will change the world: UN official

As International Women's Day honours the resilience of women against adversity, a striking testament emerges from Gaza, where Palestinian women have demonstrated "unparalleled strength" in the face of relentless Israeli attacks.

Despite enduring months of siege that have deprived them of basic necessities like water, food, and medicine, these women persevere and hope, fighting for the survival of themselves and their families.

Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spoke to Anadolu about the devastation she witnessed in Gaza, where she returned during the current Israeli offensive after working there from 2014 to 2017.

12:34 GMT — Doctors Without Borders expresses concern on wellbeing of its staff in Israeli detention

Medical charity Doctor Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, expressed concern about the wellbeing of one of its staffers who remains in Israeli detention for three weeks.

"We are deeply concerned about our staff member who was detained at a checkpoint by Israeli forces while trying to leave Nasser hospital in Gaza on 15 February," the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

"Israeli authorities confirmed he is in their custody. We call on them to treat him with dignity & ensure his wellbeing."

12:17 GMT — Britain to join US, other partners in opening maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza

Britain will join the US and other international partners to open a maritime corridor to "deliver aid directly to Gaza," the foreign secretary announced.

"Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza," said David Cameron, stressing that the two million people in the besieged Palestinian enclave are in "desperate humanitarian need."

On Tuesday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US is working to open up a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave, and President Joe Biden later said they would set up a floating pier off the coast of the enclave.

10:42 GMT — Ship carrying aid heads to Gaza as test of new corridor: EU

A ship will head to Gaza carrying humanitarian aid, the European Commission president has said, as international donors launch a sea corridor to supply the territory, which faces widespread hunger and shortages of other essential supplies after nearly five months of war.

A ship belonging to Spain’s Open Arms will make a pilot voyage to test the sea corridor, Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Greek-administered Southern Cyprus, where she's inspecting preparations for the sea corridor.

It’s been waiting at Greek-administered Southern Cyprus's port of Larnaca for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a US charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

She said the EU, together with the US, the United Arab Emirates and other involved partner countries are launching the sea corridor to deliver large quantities of aid to Gaza to respond to a “humanitarian catastrophe,” speaking at a news conference with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

10:32 GMT — Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

Expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes "a war crime" and risks eliminating "any practical possibility" of a viable Palestinian state, the United Nations rights chief has warned.

Volker Turk said there had been a drastic acceleration in Israel's illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank, at the same time as it wages a relentless war in the Palestinian besieged territory of Gaza.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said creating and expanding settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into occupied territories.

10:27 GMT — Israel denies targeting journalists after report on Lebanon fire

The Israeli military has denied it targets reporters after an expert report gave further details of a tank crew opening fire and killing a journalist and wounding others in Lebanon last year.

The military said it "does not deliberately shoot at civilians, including journalists" after a probe by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) found troops "likely" opened fire on the journalists with a machine gun after deadly shelling.

The strike in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border on October 13 instantly killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.

09:50 GMT — Israeli army chief orders ‘plans for a ground operation’ in Lebanon: Report

Israel's Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the Israeli military to “prepare several possible plans for a ground operation in Lebanon,” Israeli media reported.

“Because of the possibility of a general war breaking out in the north, the Israeli army is preparing the option of a ground operation in Lebanon,” the Israeli Channel 13 reported.

“Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has assigned Brig. Gen. Chico Tamir to formulate a plan to start a ground manoeuvre against Hezbollah,” it added.

The channel pointed out that "Tamir had great experience in the northern sector when he was in his last position as deputy commander of the Northern Corps of the Israeli army."

09:43 GMT —UN rapporteur calls for investigation, end to ‘many layers of violence’ against Palestinian women

For Palestinian women, there are “many layers of violence that is being perpetuated against them” by Israel, according to Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

In an interview with Anadolu for International Women’s Day, marked annually on March 8, Alsalem stressed that there should be “no impunity” for any crimes of gender-based violence.

“Any crimes of gender-based violence that may h ave been committed in the context of Palestine or Israel, like in the rest of the world, should be, first of all, investigated independently and impartially,” she said.

“There should be no impunity for these crimes.”

08:58 GMT — Israel kills 78 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll at 30,878

At least 78 Palestinians have been killed and 104 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continued its onslaught on besieged Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli forces committed eight massacres against families in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said, adding: “72 percent of victims of the Israeli aggression on Gaza are children and women."

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 30,878 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 72,402 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

08:57 GMT — US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss Gaza

In a phone call, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have discussed Gaza more than five months into a controversial Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today about Israeli operations against Hamas in Gaza,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“Secretary Austin discussed the Department of Defense’s humanitarian airdrops to Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” it added.

The statement said Austin underlined the vital importance of boosting humanitarian assistance through every available means of entry and guaranteeing the secure dispensation of aid upon its arrival in Gaza.

04:30 GMT —Biden acknowledges 30,000+ Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said Israel's war in besieged Gaza "has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined," acknowledging over 30,000 Palestinians were killed in last 153 days, including thousands of women and children.

Biden also announced that the US military will set up a temporary port off Gaza as Israel tightens its chokehold on the enclave, even though its main ally Washington has been airdropping aid in Gaza but also has reportedly approved 100 military sales to Tel Aviv since October 7.

The US President said the temporary pier on the Gaza coast will "enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance" going to Gaza, adding there will no US military boots on the ground.

04:00 GMT —'Stop arming Israel': US protesters rally amid Biden SOTU

Pro-Palestinian activists have carried out demonstrations across key parts of the US capital as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver the annual State of the Union address.

Hundreds of demonstrators demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza unfurled a large Palestinian flag and staged a sit-in on a major roadway the president would normally use to reach the Capitol building, just minutes before he is set to address a joint session of Congress.

"Biden's legacy is genocide," read one banner that was unfurled on Pennsylvania Ave. Another contained a list of the names of the thousands of children who have been killed in Gaza since October.

03:26 GMT — Hamas calls killings of 27 Palestinians in Israeli jails as 'war crimes'

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the spate of killing of Palestinians from besieged Gaza held by the Israeli army at military facilities are "war crimes" that require an international probe.

In a statement, Hamas said that what Israeli media revealed on the deaths of 27 Palestinians while they were being held at Israeli military facilities is "further evidence of the scale of the crimes, violations and atrocities that Palestinian detainees are exposed to in occupation prisons."

The statement also said that such incidents require an international investigation by international legal groups.

03:00 GMT —Israel kills, wounds 'dozens of civilians' in Gaza strikes

Israel has killed and wounded dozens of Palestinian civilians in a series of aerial attacks targeting different areas in besieged Gaza, WAFA news agency said, citing local and medical sources.

At least nine Palestinian civilians were killed in Deir al Balah, at least one near the Al-Nabulsi and Al-Kuwait roundabouts, and another one in Jabalia.

"Israeli occupation forces opened machine gunfire on civilians awaiting for aid trucks near the Al-Nabulsi and Al-Kuwait roundabouts in the west and south of Gaza City," WAFA said, resulting in casualties.

02:21 GMT — Top English cleric 'deeply horrified' by Israeli carnage

England's top cleric, the archbishop of Canterbury, has said that he is "deeply horrified" by Israel's bombardments and siege of Gaza and condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians.

"I condemn the killing of Palestinian civilians, the destruction of homes and neighbourhoods, and pushing people to the brink of starvation – there is no moral justification for this," Justin Welby said on X.

His remarks came after his conversation with Munther Isaac, a Palestinian Christian pastor and theologian.

02:00 GMT — Pro-Palestine protestors shut down office of New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat

A group of pro-Palestine protestors have temporarily shut down the office of US Representative Adriano Espaillat in protest of his support for Israel and taking donations from the pro-Israel lobby group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

In a video that went viral on social media, protestors were heard chanting: "Espaillat, you are a liar", "Espaillat, you cannot hide" and "You set Gaza on fire."

Protestors accused the New York congressperson of supporting "Palestinian suffering" and taking $30,000 in donations from AIPAC.

For our live updates from Thursday, March 7, click here.