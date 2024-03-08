AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Injury forces South African singer Tyla to cancel world tour
Tyla's hit song 'water' won her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance in February.
Injury forces South African singer Tyla to cancel world tour
Tyla's maiden global tour was due to kick off in Norway later in March. Photo / Reuters
March 8, 2024

South Africa's Grammy-winning artist Tyla has cancelled her much-anticipated world tour just weeks before it was start due to an injury.

The rising music star, who gained international fame last year with hit single "Water", said she was heartbroken after doctors advised her against proceeding with the tour.

Writing on social media, the 22-year-old said that for the past year she has been "silently suffering" with an unspecified injury that "has tragically worsened".

"I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation," Tyla said on Instagram.

"Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.

"So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage".

Maiden global tour

What would have been Tyla's maiden global tour was due to kick off in Oslo, Norway, later this month, with stops elsewhere in Europe and North America, including at the iconic Coachella festival in the California desert.

It came on the back of Tyla's meteoric success.

Her hit "Water" made a landmark debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the leading weekly music ranking in the United States, last October.

And in February the song won the Johannesburg-born amapiano artist a Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

"It's hard having to turn down opportunities you've been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan," Tyla wrote on Thursday.

"Water" mixes genres including R&B and amapiano -- itself a blend of house, jazz and lounge music, born in South Africa's townships that is experiencing growing global popularity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us