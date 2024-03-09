TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally, says centre's head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen.
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience centre, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing brain health, aiming to pioneer innovative approaches to combat various diseases, including Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine, making a substantial impact on medical advancements in this field.

NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the centre on Saturday, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.

The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.

NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.

Leading hub for researchers worldwide

Belen said the centre will attract researchers from all over the world.

Despite being a "very new centre," with infrastructure that can be preferred by the "best in different parts" of the world, she emphasised that NOROM aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally.

“We prioritise discovering molecular, biochemical, imaging and electrophysiological fingerprints specific to neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases and defining new treatment targets,” she added.

NOROM aspires to be a "leading hub" for researchers worldwide, attracting talent through its mission, infrastructure, and diverse research opportunities, Belen pointed out.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us