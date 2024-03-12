By MazhunIdris

Date is an edible sweet fruit of the date palm, which is a climate-resistant tree. The fruit is regarded as ancient and humble because it is among the oldest known fruit species.

For its delicious taste, nutritional value, and medicinal properties, date is used by many people around the world.

The fruit is popular among Muslims particularly during Ramadan.

Dates also have religious significance for Muslims as they are listed among blessed fruits in Paradise.

"The Prophet enjoins Muslims to break their fast using dates," Haulatu Zakariya Yakubu a lecturer of Islamic Studies at Ahmadu Bello University in the Nigerian city of Zaria, tells TRT Afrika.

The blessed fruit is said to energise and revitalise human body.

Haulatu Zakariya Yakubu also cites some verses in the Quran stressing the health benefits of dates including for pregnant women.

The Islamic studies lecturer further cites a Hadith - that's the actions or sayings of Prophet Muhammad.

“When one of you breaks his fast, let him break it with dates for they are blessed. If they are not found, let him break it with water for it is pure,” (Tirmidhi, Hadith number 696).

Islamic scholars point out that, when breaking their fast, Muslims are expected to start by eating an odd number of dates such one, three or five.

On the culinary side, dates are added to yoghurts, smoothies and milkshakes. These are popular drinks in some places like Nigeria and the dates add value to their flavour, Haulatu Yakubu, who also prepares special delicacies with dates, says.

"Not only the date flesh but the date seed is also processed to make a hot brim of tea that tastes like coffee with an added benefit of being decaffeinated," she concludes.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.