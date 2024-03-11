AFRICA
Fighting intensifies in Sudan amid calls for truce
Fighting intensified in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday amid calls for ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.
Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in mid-April 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2024

Clashes erupted between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum on Monday despite calls for a truce during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, according to witnesses.

Army forces attacked RSF positions south and east of Khartoum and north of Bahri city, eyewitnesses said.

Clashes were also reported between the two sides in Omdurman, west of Khartoum.

The army said its forces destroyed seven military vehicles and two oil trucks belonging to the RSF north of Bahri.

Deadly attack

Several RSF fighters were reportedly killed in the attack.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the statement.

On Friday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that started on Monday.

A UK-drafted resolution issued by the Council also called on all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the fighting through dialogue.

Millions displaced

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April, 2023, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

SOURCE:AA
