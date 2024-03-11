SPORTS
Real Madrid's Diaz chooses Morocco over Spain
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has opted to play for Morocco after Spain failed to show interest in incorporating him into the Spanish squad.
Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2024

Real Madrid's Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz has decided to play for Morocco and not Spain, according to Spanish media reports.

The Malaga-born player chose the country of his paternal grandfather due to the lack of interest from Spanish football authorities, Marca newspaper reported.

The 24-year-old reportedly waited for a call from Spain until the last minute, but he never received it.

Diaz, who played for Spain U17, Spain U19 and Spain U21, also played in Spain's international friendly match against Lithuania on June 8, 2021, which ended 4-0 in Spain's favour.

Ex-Manchester City player

Brahim Diaz joined Spanish La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019.

He also played for Italian Serie A side AC Milan on a loan spell between 2020 and 2023.

