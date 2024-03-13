SPORTS
Egypt's Elneny opens prayer room at Arsenal's stadium
Egyptian footballer Mohamed Elneny, who plays for Arsenal Football Club, has opened a prayer room at the London-based club's stadium.
Egypt's Mohamed Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss club Basel in 2016. / Photo: AFP
March 13, 2024

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has opened a multi-faith prayer room at the Emirates Stadium, home of the London football club.

"I am so proud to have opened our player prayer room at Emirates Stadium," the Egyptian international said on X on Monday. "Having this space to contemplate and pray will change the lives of future Arsenal players."

He said he was "really grateful to the staff and everyone involved in making this happen."

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal from Swiss club Basel in 2016, and has also played for Turkish club Besiktas.

