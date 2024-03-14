AFRICA
2 MIN READ
50 die in Angola after being forced to drink herbal potion
At least 50 people in Angola have died after they were forced to drink a herbal potion to prove that they were not sorcerers.
50 die in Angola after being forced to drink herbal potion
In Angola, when sorcery suspects die after drinking a herbal potion, their death is thought to be a proof of guilt. / Photo: AFP
March 14, 2024

About 50 people have died in Angola after being forced to drink a herbal potion to prove they were not sorcerers, police and local officials said on Thursday.

The deaths occurred between January and February near the central town of Camacupa, according to Luzia Filemone, a local councillor.

Speaking to the national radio broadcaster, she accused traditional healers of administering the deadly concoction.

"More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid which, according to traditional healers, proves whether or not a person practices witchcraft," Filemone said.

Cases on the rise

Belief in witchcraft is still common in some rural communities, despite a strong opposition from the church in the predominantly Catholic former Portuguese colony.

The deaths were confirmed by police that said 50 people were killed.

"It's a widespread practice to make people drink the supposed poison because of the belief in witchcraft," provincial police spokesman Antonio Hossi told the broadcaster, warning cases were on the rise.

Angola does not have laws against witchcraft, leaving communities to deal with the issue as they see fit.

'Proof of guilt'

Allegations of sorcery are often settled by traditional healers, or "marabouts", by having the accused ingest a toxic herbal drink called "Mbulungo".

Death is thought to prove guilt.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us