The Indian Navy has recaptured a ship with 17 crew members from pirates in Somalia.
Piracy in Somalia, which had dipped over the years, has since regained impetus. / Photo: AFP
March 17, 2024

Indian forces have seized a vessel hijacked by pirates in December, rescuing 17 crew members, according to the country's Navy.

"INS Kolkata, in the last 40 hours, through concerted actions successfully cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender and ensured safe evacuation of 17 crew members in the evening today ... from the pirate vessel without any injury," the Indian Navy said on X late on Saturday.

The navy had earlier announced that the vessel, the MV Ruen, had been hijacked by Somali pirates and used to conduct acts of piracy on high seas.

It was intercepted by the Indian Navy ship on Friday.

Brought to a halt

According to the navy, after the Ruen was intercepted almost 1,400 nautical miles (2,600 kilometres) from the Indian coast, naval forces brought it to a halt in efforts aided by the Subhadra patrol vessel, with marine commandos airdropped on board by a C-17 military transport aircraft.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the navy "continues to ensure the safety and security of the mariners in the Indian Ocean region."

SOURCE:AA
