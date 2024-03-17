SPORTS
Man City to play against Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal
Manchester City will play against Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal in April.
Manchester City are the FA Cup holders. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2024

FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semifinal at Wembley, while Manchester United's reward for their thrilling win against Liverpool is a meeting with second-tier Coventry.

Sunday's draw for the last four raised the prospect of a repeat of last season's all-Manchester FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Treble-chasing City eased through to the semifinal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Chelsea needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Championship promotion chasers Leicester 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United's comeback against Liverpool

United came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to Amad Diallo's last-gasp strike in extra time.

United will play Championship side Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday with two goals in stoppage time.

FA Cup semifinal ties to played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.

Draw for the English FA Cup semifinals made on Sunday:

Coventry v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

SOURCE:AFP
