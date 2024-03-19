AFRICA
Ethiopian bank seeks to recoup excess money taken by clients
An Ethiopian bank is seeking to recover millions of US dollars withdrawn by clients who did not have enough money in their accounts.
The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has 40 million customers, making it the biggest bank in the country. / Photo: Reuters
March 19, 2024

Ethiopia's biggest bank is reportedly attempting to recover more than $40 million after a technical glitch allowed customers to withdraw more than they had in their accounts.

Long lines formed at cash machines across Ethiopia after the problem was discovered at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, local media reported.

News of the glitch on Saturday was spread on social media by university students, who withdrew much of the money, the bank's CEO Abe Sano said.

The bank has not said how much was withdrawn, but Abe told reporters that half a million transactions were made during the glitch. A local newspaper reported that 2.4 billion Ethiopian birr ($42 million) was lost.

'Routine update'

The problem was caused by a "routine system update and inspection" rather than a cyberattack, Ethiopia's central bank said in a statement.

Ethiopia's banking system was shut down for several hours while the problem was fixed, with customers unable to withdraw cash.

Established in 1963, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is the country's largest bank with 40 million customers.

Abe said the bank is working with the police to recoup the lost money. The bank will not press charges against students who took out cash that did not belong to them, Abe said. A bank spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

SOURCE:AP
