South Africa's Ramaphosa affirms ties with Russia after Putin's poll win
President Cyril Ramaphosa said his administration will engage both Russia and Ukraine "in search of lasting peace".
South Africa and Russia are members of BRICS. Photo: South African Presidency / Others
March 21, 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed South Africa's commitment to continued ties with Russia following the reelection of President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa congratulated Putin on his election victory which gave him a fifth six-year term in office.

Putin got over 87% of the vote but the West has dismissed the election as a sham. He has led Russia as president or prime minister since December 1999.

The South African president said his administration will engage both Russia and Ukraine "in search of lasting peace between the two neighbouring countries", his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Non-aligned

South Africa is among several African nations that have remained non-aligned with either Russia or Ukraine in the ongoing war between the two countries.

In June 2023 , Ramaphosa led a seven-country African peace delegation including representatives from Egypt, Senegal and Zambia, to talks in Kiev and Saint Petersburg.

South Africa last year handed to Russia the chair of the BRICS group, a gathering of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, India and China.

The bloc sees itself as a counter-balance to Western economic domination.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
