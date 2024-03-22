South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday launched an urgent court application to interdict her "pending" arrest by the police following ongoing corruption investigations.

An official close to the speaker told the state broadcaster SABC that Mapisa-Nqakula had approached the court seeking an interdict and submitted an application to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for full disclosure about the nature of the investigation against her.

Earlier on Friday, local media reports claimed that the speaker had handed herself to the police and was detained, awaiting a court appearance.

The NPA was not readily available to comment on the matter when contacted by Anadolu.

Home search

On Tuesday, an elite police unit searched Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Johannesburg seeking evidence of alleged corruption reportedly involving her tenure as the defense minister where she is accused of taking bribes to issue contracts, an allegation she denies.

Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, became speaker in 2021 after serving as the defense minister for nearly a decade.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as the speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately,’’ the parliament quoted the speaker as saying in a statement.

Parliament's integrity

She said her decision is meant to protect the integrity of the parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished.

“As the speaker of the 6th Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, I hold the utmost respect for our legislative system and the laws of our nation, some of which I have been privileged to pass. I assure the nation of my willingness to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise,’’ she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula also canceled her planned participation at the 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

