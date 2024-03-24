AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia arrests 16 suspects over hotel attack
At least 16 suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on March 14.
Somalia arrests 16 suspects over hotel attack
The Somali government has launched an all-out war on al-Shabaab militant group. / Photo: AFP / Photo: Reuters
March 24, 2024

Somalia's intelligence agency has said 16 suspects have been arrested over a deadly attack on a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu ten days ago.

Three people were killed after al-Shabaab militants stormed the SYL hotel near the highly-fortified presidential palace compound on March 14, leading to a siege of more than 13 hours.

Security forces also killed five assailants in a gun battle, police said after announcing the situation had been brought under control.

"Following extensive investigation, security forces successfully captured the network responsible for the SYL Hotel terrorist attack, arresting 16 suspects including the mastermind Abdinasir Dahir Nur," Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency said in a statement on X late on Saturday.

'Justice'

"Justice will be served in court for all involved," it added.

The hotel siege broke a relative lull in attacks by al-Shabaab militants in the face of a major offensive against them launched in 2022 by government forces and local clan militias.

On Saturday, fighters from the al-Qaeda-linked group also stormed a military base outside Mogadishu, with casualties reported.

Although the army and militias have retaken territory in central Somalia in the military operation, backed by an African Union force and US air strikes, there have been some setbacks.

Earlier March, al-Shabaab claimed it had taken multiple locations in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us