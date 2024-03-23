AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Al-Shabab: Soldiers killed in attack at Somalia military base
Seven Somalia soldiers, including the commander of the base, were killed i the attack, according to an officer.
Al-Shabab: Soldiers killed in attack at Somalia military base
Al-Shabaab has staged frequent attacks in recent months after an initial momentum by government forces. Photo / Reuters
March 23, 2024

At least 17 people were killed in Somalia on Saturday after militant group al-Shabaab attacked a military base.

The Busley base, in the Lower Shabelle region in the country's southwest, was briefly occupied by the attackers, security officials said.

Armed fighters from al-Shabaab battled their way to the facility using suicide car bombs, a Somalia military officer told Reuters.

He declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

'Captured base'

"Several suicide car bombs attacked the base after fierce fighting... al-Shabaab briefly captured the base," the officer said.

"Then, government reinforcement fiercely battled and drove out al-Shabaab."

Seven Somalia soldiers, including the commander of the base, and 10 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the fighting, he said.

Burned vehicles

Some residents in the area told Reuters al-Shabaab also burned military vehicles and took others during the assault.

Al Shabaab issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Somalia government officials could not be reached for comment.

The al Qaeda-allied group has been fighting for nearly two decades, aiming to topple Somalia's central government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us