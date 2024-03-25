WORLD
UN Security Council passes resolution on Gaza ceasefire
The UN Security Council has passed a resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Gaza ceasefire on March 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 25, 2024

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip for the month of Ramadan, leading to "a lasting sustainable" ceasefire.

As many as 14 countries voted in favour of the resolution, presented by ten elected members of the Council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution called for an "immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire."

It also demanded the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs."

Comply

The formal text said the parties should comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain.

The resolution emphasised the "urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale," in line with international humanitarian law as well as Security Council resolutions.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,333 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,694 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Displacement

The Israeli war, now in its 171st day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
