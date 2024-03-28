By Brian Okoth

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has requested Kenya's President William Ruto to send a mediator who will take part in what he calls the South Sudan Mediation Peace Process.

According to Kenya's State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Kiir asked for the talks to be held so that both the ruling side of government and the opposition can resolve contentious issues ahead of December elections.

This comes after South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar asked for a fresh round of talks before elections are held, saying little progress had been made to guarantee transparent elections in December.

"The talks are meant to achieve consensus and peace towards the conduct of the (December 2024) election," Mohamed said in a statement on Thursday.

Extension

Machar suggested an extension of the transitional government's term to allow for adequate preparation for elections, but Kiir's side has rejected calls for extension.

Kenya has appointed former Army Commander Lazarus Sumbeiywo and Ambassador Mohammed Ali Guyo to lead the talks.

