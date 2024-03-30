Authorities in Madagascar are assessing the damage after Cyclone Gamane caused severe flooding in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The government has mobilised armed forces and disaster agency teams to rescue trapped people and relocate them to safer locations in the northern part of the island nation that was hit by the cyclone.

At least 18 people have died so far - most by drowning, being hit by falling trees, or being washed away by running water.

Among the 13 districts worst hit, nearly 50,000 people were affected, 8,958 houses flooded and 2,013 buildings destroyed, the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management reported.

Roads damaged

Gamane made landfall on Wednesday morning with average winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of 210 km per hour, according to the national bureau.

Local daily Tribune Madagascar reported that the floods damaged roads and bridges, making travel from one region to another impossible.

Residents paddled around their villages in canoes looking to help others trapped in their homes as the water level nearly reached the roofs of some buildings.

President Andry Rajoelina toured the damage firsthand and pitched in to help.

Aid airdrop

“Evacuation and humanitarian aid operations are underway, with measures taken to deliver aid by air within the next 24 hours, subject to favorable weather conditions,” the daily reported.

According to USAID, Madagascar is one of the top 10 most disaster-prone countries, as well as the most cyclone-prone country in Africa.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.