TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
In photos: Türkiye's local elections showcase nation's vibrant democracy
Turkish citizens are participating in the democratic process in unique ways, from elderly people voting at polling stations at nursing homes to voters arriving in traditional costumes.
In photos: Türkiye's local elections showcase nation's vibrant democracy
Some citizens went to the polls in Germencik district of Aydın, wearing traditional 'efe' costumes and regional attire. / Photo: AA
March 31, 2024

Millions of Turkish citizens are lining up at polling stations to cast their votes in local elections that will determine the political fates of thousands of candidates across the country's 82 provinces.

People dressed in their Sunday best turned up in large numbers at over 200,000 polling stations to elect their candidates of choice from 34 political parties competing in the polls. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Edodogan cast their votes in Istanbul.

Here's a pictorial look at the elections.

In Sakarya, a bedridden cıtızen casts her vote at home through a mobile ballot box provided by Türkiye's Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Ballot boxes were carried into the homes of the patients and then were loaded into the vehicles.

A polling station was established at a nursing home and rehabilitation centre for elderly people in Duzce. People in wheelchairs and with walking sticks cast their votes as soon as the voting process began.

At another polling station in Ankara, residents of a nursing home and rehabilitation centre cast their votes for the local elections in Türkiye.

The Kyrgyz people living in the Ercis district of Van dressed up in their traditional attire to go to the ballot boxes at the Ulupamir Primary School.

For years, artist Bülent Akay, who has portrayed the character "Hacivat" in various domestic and international events and was recognised by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, arrived at the polling station wearing his costume.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us