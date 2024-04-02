Afrobeats star Davido says he is taking legal action against a privately-owned Kenyan media organisation over an April Fool's Day story that was "extremely irresponsible."

The press traditionally publishes April Fool's Day hoax stories to catch people's attention on the first day of April, but sometimes they can also go horribly wrong.

Davido was certainly unamused when the Kenyan publication, K24 Digital owned by Mediamax Network Limited, claimed he was arrested at Nairobi's main airport, the JKIA, on Sunday after a search in his private jet.

The publication said the Afrobeats star and his crew were arrested by the anti-narcotics police unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

East Africa shows

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is one of Africa's biggest music stars and had performed in the East African nation at the Raha Fest on Saturday night.

K24 Digital later indicated in a photo caption that the story was fictitious, while the Kenyan police separately dismissed the story as fake news.

In a statement on Tuesday, the music star said he found "the allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of 'April Fools'."

"My lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation," Davido said, adding that the fake story had resulted in a "barrage of calls" from worried friends and relatives.

