AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Davido to sue Kenyan media house over April Fool's Day story
A Kenyan publication had claimed the Afrobeats star and his crew were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta Intrenational Airport.
Davido to sue Kenyan media house over April Fool's Day story
Nigeria's Davido is one of the most popular musicians in Africa. / Photo: Davido / Others
April 2, 2024

Afrobeats star Davido says he is taking legal action against a privately-owned Kenyan media organisation over an April Fool's Day story that was "extremely irresponsible."

The press traditionally publishes April Fool's Day hoax stories to catch people's attention on the first day of April, but sometimes they can also go horribly wrong.

Davido was certainly unamused when the Kenyan publication, K24 Digital owned by Mediamax Network Limited, claimed he was arrested at Nairobi's main airport, the JKIA, on Sunday after a search in his private jet.

The publication said the Afrobeats star and his crew were arrested by the anti-narcotics police unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

East Africa shows

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is one of Africa's biggest music stars and had performed in the East African nation at the Raha Fest on Saturday night.

K24 Digital later indicated in a photo caption that the story was fictitious, while the Kenyan police separately dismissed the story as fake news.

In a statement on Tuesday, the music star said he found "the allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of 'April Fools'."

"My lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation," Davido said, adding that the fake story had resulted in a "barrage of calls" from worried friends and relatives.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us