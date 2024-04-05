Nigerian military authorities say no fewer than 2,352 terrorists were killed, while 2,308 were apprehended and 1,241 kidnapped hostages were rescued in different operations across the country between January and March 2024.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, identified some of the terrorist commanders killed as Abu Bilal Minuki, aka Abubakar Mainok, and Haruna Isiya Boderi.

Buba added that some insurgent fighters who operated in Birnin Gwari forest, Kaduna State, and along the Abuja-Kaduna highway were killed by troops on February 21, Nigeria's Premium Times reports.

According to authorities, a synchronised barrage of strikes from ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves helped achieve results.

Successful raids

”Immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves," the defence spokesperson said.

Buba added that troops also successfully conducted ambushes against terrorists.

He said the campaigns resulted in the recovery of 2,847 weapons and 58,492 rounds of ammunition.

The defence spokesperson also shared that separate raids were conducted against crude oil thieves, resulting in the recovery of thousands of litres of stolen crude oil products.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.